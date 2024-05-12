Solo Traveler Found A Hidden Message In Her Hotel Room, But The Police Won’t Do Anything. Now She’s Terrified To Stay In A Hotel Again.
This is creepy…
And it sounds like something straight out of a horror movie!
A woman named Grace posted a video on TikTok and said she was staying at a hotel on a work trip when things got pretty creepy.
Grace said, “Here’s the story of the scariest thing that has ever happened to me and a lesson on why you need to take precautions when staying in a hotel, especially by yourself.”
She explained that the hotel was in a suburb of Dallas, Texas, and that she’d stayed there before.
Grace said she had taken a shower when she noticed the steam had revealed something on the bathroom mirror
The mirror read, “There’s a camera behind here.”
Grace was understandably upset and tried to check out of her room, but the worker at the front desk told her the hotel was fully booked and there were no other rooms.
She decided it was better to drive 30 minutes to another hotel than to stay there a minute longer.
Grace said she was in her new hotel room when the landline phone rang.
She said, “On the other end of the phone is an old man’s voice, and he was like, ‘Hello? I’ve seen you in Dallas. I wanted to let you know I thought you were pretty, Grace.’ So he knew my name. My heart drops to the bottom of my stomach.”
That is terrifying!
Grace left this hotel room as well and was told by police there wasn’t much they could do because no one threatened her.
A worker at the hotel also said that no one had called her room.
Grace said, “I’m, like, freaking out, crying. Obviously, that’s not true. Don’t be going to hotels unless you absolutely have to.”
Check out her video.
This is absolutely terrifying.
I’m suddenly glad to be a homebody!
