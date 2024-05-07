Student Got Sweet Revenge On His Bully When He Was Asked To Referee A Game And Made Him Look Like A Fool
by Ashley Ashbee
I’ve been bullied behind my back. It was very satisfying to see good come from it: friends defending me, the bully facing a consequence — all without me having to take any action at all.
It must be even more satisfying when you directly cause the victory.
Read this story to see how someone on the receiving end of a bully took action and witnessed the impact for himself.
Try to bully me? I’ll gladly let you embarrass yourself to the rest of the class…
My senior year of high school (a long time ago), we had a basketball game, Senior Class vs. Faculty. I was one of the referees.
One of my fellow Seniors was a guy on the basketball team who regularly tried to bully and belittle me, and hated when I didn’t give him his desired response.
I’m no sport enthusiast, but even I know that it is a slick move.
Near the end of the game.
With the Seniors down 1, on a rebound attempt, a Faculty member kinda pushed both this guy and another guy, also on the basketball team.
The other guy (90% free throw shooter) was probably the one who was really fouled, but this bully, who I had PE with and knew couldn’t shoot free throws to save his life, and was more like 50%, was the guy I said was fouled, and I put him on the line for a 1-and-1.
Did you point and laugh?
Please say yes. Or maybe that would lead to more bullying?
He bricked the first one.
Faculty got the rebound, and the Faculty wound up winning.
I think that’s what the kids call a mic drop. Congrats on your sweet, sweet victory.
He tried to talk trash about my reffing, and I just said, “Well, at least I didn’t brick a free throw in front of the entire Senior Class and lose the game.”
Then I walked away, not without hearing his friends giving him crap for being roasted by the guy he kept picking on.
Let’s see if the commenters found this as satisfying as OP did.
Watch out news broadcasters, someone else has mastered the art of the pun.
This is so wholesome! I hope OP’s comeuppance helps heal lots of bullied folks.
This commenter recommended benefiting from the revenge. This isn’t ethical, though.
People were rooting for OP and I’m here for it!
Wise words. When you’re bullied, it’s not your fault and it’s not about you.
Take it from me: bullies usually get what’s coming to them. Enjoy the support from others and move on!
