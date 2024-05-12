A Teacher Kept Bullying Students, So They Get Revenge By Vandalising His Car
by Ashley Ashbee
I knew a few teachers in school who were outright bullies, but I never would have dreamed of pranking them with vandalism.
Read this story to see how a group of students got expensive, messy revenge on a bullying teacher.
Petty revenge on bullying teacher
This happened the last day of the school year.
There was a bit of skylarking going on, and a couple of boys from year 10 (15 yo) decided to enact some revenge against a teacher who was a bit of a bully.
Nobody likes that.
He tended to pick on quieter and more introverted kids, too, which didn’t go down well with most of us.
Uh oh, I can see where this is going…
Anyway they got their hands on a large black balloon and filled it with chocolate milk.
This teacher was an avid four-wheel driver and drove an old model Land Rover. He never locked it either.
That’s gonna smell great in the heat.
So they pushed the balloon right up underneath the clutch pedal and waited.
At the end of the school day, the teacher was walking over to his car and wondering why there was a huge audience of boys to see him off.
He had no idea what was coming. He was waving and grinning, wishing us all a happy Xmas and summer break.
I’m starting to feel sorry for him, as this sounds expensive.
Then he pressed the clutch in, and about three or four litres of chocolate milk poured out onto the floor of his car.
It started leaking out through the floor on to the ground.
He just sat there with his head on the steering wheel for half a minute before slowly reversing out and driving sadly up the road.
Even if he had connected the dots, I doubt that would have prompted him to develop empathy and reform his ways.
I have no idea whether he connected his behaviour with this revenge or whether he thought it was just another practical joke, which was a pretty common thing at that school at that time.
It’s creative, I’ll give him that!
It was a lovely petty revenge I have to say. Wish I had thought of it.
Let’s see what people had to say in the comments.
I’m wondering this, too, although something tells me he would hire someone to clean it.
Please don’t make me do math!
Commenter saw an opportunity for a pun and took it.
Good question. I’m guessing using a funnel and a hose.
It’s nice when Reddit provides an opportunity to share that you know how to use a stick shift.
Always be nice to people.
You never know if they have an arsenal full of chocolate milk waiting for you.
