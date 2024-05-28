They Gave A Neighbor Parking In Their Spot Many Warnings, Then Had The Car Towed. Now She Says She Can’t Afford To Get It Back.
by Matthew Gilligan
Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes!
And one of the stupidest things you can do is take someone else’s parking spot that is ASSIGNED to them.
Come on!
This person got so fed up that they ended up having someone’s car towed.
Let’s see what they had to say…
AITA for getting a stranger’s car towed?
“My fiancé and I live in a condo that is part of a homeowner’s association and we’ve very rarely had any issues until recently.
In our HOA, we have two assigned parking spaces and visitors parking is pointed out pretty clearly upon arrival.
In the last few weeks I have been arriving home from work or my fiancé will be at home and this same vehicle has parked in my parking spot.
They tried to be civil about it.
My fiancé has asked them to move their vehicle and they would apologize and move their vehicle.
After several of these conversations I began leaving notes on the vehicle warning them that their car will be towed if they are parked in one of our spots again, citing the rules of the HOA and having permission from the president on several occasions to have them towed whenever I wanted.
Y’all messed up!
Today, I was finally fed up and decided to have the vehicle towed after I came home and had a load of groceries to take inside and had nowhere to park.
I was obviously upset and may have acted out being very annoyed but I had the car towed and then immediately parked my car in my spot.
As I was finishing up my groceries, a woman asked me where her car was and I was honest and upfront with her and told her I had it towed due to several warnings being ignored.
She began yelling at me and telling me I had no right to do that and that she would not be able to afford to have her car taken out of the tow lot.
So now I feel bad but also feel as if it was needed.
AITA for having a stranger’s car towed and them not being able to afford to have their car returned?”
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
Don’t take other people’s parking spaces!
It’s as easy as that!
