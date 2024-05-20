They Let Their Broke Parents Stay in Their House, But When They Couldn’t Get Along They Booted Them From The House
AITA for kicking my broke parents out of the house?
“I’m 20 years old and live in a 2 room apartment, one of those rooms is my room, and the other one is the kitchen/main room.
Since my parents lost their jobs last year, I offered for them to stay in my apartment until they found another job. My parents sleep on the floor of the kitchen/main room.
When my parents and I finish up with dinner, we socialize for a couple hours and then head off to bed.
My parents usually go to sleep at around 10:30 to 10:45 while I usually stay up until 12:15. My dad keeps complaining about how my TV is too loud, even though it’s at 15 volume.
I thought this was rather odd, but I complied with him and turned it down to about 5 volume.
He still kept complaining and I kept telling him back that it wasn’t that loud, hell I went over to where they slept, laid down, and couldn’t even hear a thing, just the slightest of mumbling.
His bright idea was to unplug my router and not give it back, even in the morning, or after work. I told him “it’s my house, and I bought that router and the wifi here, you have no right of taking it from me!”
He responded back with “I am your father, I control this house!” which is obviously not true because I own the place.
My mom didn’t help me out, hell she made it worse, she was defending my father and pushing me whenever I tried to take it from him.
This had been going on for about 3 days already, and I decided to kick them both out.
I told them to pack their stuff and go, but both of them said that they had full authority over me, that I can’t kick them out because I’m still their child. I called the cops on them and got them trespassed from my apartment complex.
Over the past couple days they’ve been texting me of how selfish I am and how over sensitive I am about everything.
AITA?”
