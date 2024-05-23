Her Mother-In-Law Gets Jealous When They Visit Her Parents, And Now She’s Demanding They All Spend Time Together Even Though It Would Likely Be Uncomfortable
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for not including my in laws in any plans when my parents come into town to visit me?
“MIL gets jealous when we spend alone time with my parents.
My husband (M 34) and I (F 34) live about 6 hours away from my family.
I moved here 10 years ago to be closer to him. We get to see my parents a few times a year, but now we recently purchased a house and we can finally host them.
My in laws live about an hour away.
Over the past few years, I noticed that my MIL becomes very difficult whenever we spend time with my parents, whether to visit my family or they come to visit us.
Recently, they came to visit me when my husband was out of town for work, and my MIL was blowing up my phone knowing they were coming.
I usually don’t hear from her much. I put my phone away for the weekend, and she seemed offended that her and my FIL were not included in any plans.
I haven’t seen my parents in about 6 months, so I don’t feel like i should ever need to explain the need for alone time with them.
Now I’m getting the silent treatment from her like she resents me or that I did something wrong.
My in laws are from the south and get upset whenever people come to town and don’t visit with them.
My parents are northern and traditionally keep to themselves.
They all have many differences, and it makes spending time with us all together challenging and stressful.
I think she gets upset when things are out of her control, but I can’t help that she feels this way. We make effort to spend time with my in laws whenever we can.
AITA for not including her or my FIL?”
