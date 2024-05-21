This American Airlines Employee Has Had Enough Of Travelers Who Leave Their Trash Behind
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you one of those people who leaves a bunch of trash behind when you get off of a plane?
If so, this story is for you so you better PAY ATTENTION!
An American Airlines worker named Dre posted a video on TikTok and he wanted to give one particular segment of the population his mind…people who leave trash on airplanes.
Dre said, “I’ve got something to say. I’m a ramper for American, and I put your bags on the plane, I take your bags off the plane, I clean off the plane, I transfer your bags to your next flight, the whole nine yards.”
He added, “It doesn’t matter how many times a flight attendant comes up and down the aisle with a trash bag saying, ‘Hey, do you have trash?’ Y’all still put the trash in the seat. Y’all still have containers of food on the ground.”
And he wasn’t done yet…
Dre then said, “Why did I find a diaper under a seat today? Y’all are literally so nasty and I can only imagine what your house looks like.”
Dre ended his video by saying, “But I just have to come and let y’all know how nasty y’all are. And I know y’all house stank. And your mom should have taught you better.”
You can say that again!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@caperssss18
Like i know its my job ..but sheesh a diaper!???? Like you couldnt throw that away!???
Don’t be a pig!
Clean up after yourself!
