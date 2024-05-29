Child-Free Woman Opted Out Of A Girl’s Weekend Because Of Too Much “Kid Talk,” And Now They’re Calling Her A Bad Friend
AITA for being truthful with my friends, when telling them I won’t go on a weekend away because I don’t want to talk about marriage / babies for three days?
I (27F), have a group of female friends (8 of us), we have been friends for over a decade, since school.
We meet up a couple of times a year for a weekend in an Airbnb.
This used to be a weekend of good food, drinks, hot tub etc.
But life experience has changed the dynamic and she feels alienated.
Around 5 of my friends are either married or in very long term relationships, of these 5 two either have a baby or are pregnant.
I will be seeing all of my friends this year for various wedding / friend / baby events.
I have been invited on this years girls trip, I have said I can’t come. I didn’t originally provide a reason.
When queried, in person by my friend, who is pregnant – I told her the truth.
I am not going because it’s a massive financial expense, for three days where we only talk about people’s upcoming engagements / weddings / babies.
I have a lot going on, but I feel a lot of my friends do not show an interest unless I talk about someone I’m dating.
It’s also a really expensive way to feel bad about myself.
Life paths often diverge from those we love and some are more interested in taking separate paths than others.
I made clear when telling my friend this, that I am thrilled for them all living the lives they want, but maybe it’s not the weekend for me at the moment.
My friend has since told me she’s really hurt I am not excited for her, or our other friends.
I responded saying, I was, but I just didn’t think the trip was for me.
AITA for being truthful with the reason why I can’t go?
