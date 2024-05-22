His Son Wants The Family House To Be Painted A Normal Color, But He Says He’s Sticking With Pink No Matter How Embarrassing It Looks
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, there’s nothing wrong with a pink house, right?
Well, try telling that to a teenager who has to be known as the kid who lives in “that house.”
AITA for not picking a new color for my house even though my son finds the one we have embarrassing?
“I bought my house 15 years ago. It was a fixer upper and needed a lot of work.
The only thing I kept the house is it’s painted bright pink. The guy I bought it from said it was his deceased father’s house. He had painted it this way to **** off his neighbors.
I decided I liked the color and kept it the way it was.
When I married my wife a year later, she agreed.
We now have 3 kids: a 13 year old boy, a 10 year old girl and a 8 year old girl.
We are doing some minor renovations to the house and have decided to touch up the paint as it’s been awhile.
My son asked that we paint it a “normal color” because it’s “embarrassing” to live in a pink house.
We declined and said we like the color.
Ultimately, it’s our house and we’ll be living in it longer than him. When we pass away, he’s free to paint it what he wants.
My MIL feels we’re being unfair and that we should take into account how it’s embarrassing for a teen boy to live in a “Barbie house”.
We asked my son if he’s being teased and he said no. But he can’t stand it. Our daughters like it.
Are we wrong for not painting the house a “normal” color?”
