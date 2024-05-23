‘I start becoming an FBI detective.’ – Woman Caught Her Husband Cheating When She Looked at His Workout App
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s a new one!
A woman named Megan shared a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she found out her husband was doing her dirty…
And it was all because of a workout app!
Megan told viewers about a workout app called Strava that lets people follow their friends so they can see the workouts they do.
She said, “The important thing to note about Strava is that it shares your map with people. So, if you have a public Strava account, or if you allow someone to follow you on Strava then they can see where you’re running, your start to finish line.”
Megan said that she and her husband followed each other on Strava and that when she wanted to go on runs with him, he made up excuses so she couldn’t come.
Her husband then told her that he wanted to take a break from their marriage and she decided to find out what was really going on.
Megan said, “I start becoming an FBI detective. You find everything possible to just get yourself answers. And listen this man, like most who are cheating, they think they’re sly and they try to cover up their traps.”
She added, “The cherry on top ended up being looking at his Strava running maps.”
Megan noticed that her husband’s Strava app showed his run ending at a woman’s home half of a mile away from their house.
She said, “While this didn’t tell me the whole story. It sure gave me a lot of reassurance about who he was cheating on me with and what he was doing all those times he was gone. So, yeah. I have learned how to use Strava pretty well. Strava, if you’re looking to give out sponsorships, I know the ins and outs of your app.”
Check out what she had to say.
@meg.c.mcgee
Brb, applying for the FBI 🕵🏼♀️ @Strava #fyp #storytime #cheater
And here’s what folks had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another TikTokker knew what was going on here…
And this person had a story to tell.
That was a wild one!
What a jerk!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.