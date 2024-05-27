May 27, 2024 at 6:32 am

Woman Swears She Can Tell Whether Your Over Thirty Or Under, And All She Has To Do Is Check Out Your Socks

by Chris Allen

The sleuths of age-guessing are truly impressive.

They’re not far off from Sherlock Holmes, in fact.

And Paige on TikTok has a pretty amazing way to spot the difference between someone over 30 years old, and someone under.

The stitched video starts off with the question,

“What is one thing that would indicate you’re in your 30s .”

Paige then comes out with the story of a woman who asked her to guess her age.

She had an idea in mind, maybe 25 or 26?

But then immediately nailed it!

The woman asked,

“That is correct, how did you guess that, usually people say a lot younger?”

She had one reply for her beguiled and befuddled personage:

ANKLE socks, baby.

Check out the full video!

Let’s see if folks agreed with this assessment.

One person, 22 said aaaaabsolutely not.

While this person said ain’t no way we’re giving them up!

This person completely agreed, we’re not changing a thing.

Apparently it’s always the socks.

It was a dead giveaway.

Categories: STORIES

