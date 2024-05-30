‘Today, I set an alarm.’ – Walmart Employee Took A Nap On Her Lunch Break And Ended Up Sleeping Through Her Shift
by Matthew Gilligan
When I used to work at a commercial production studio in my younger days, I would take naps in my car on my lunch break, and let me tell you, those short snoozes rejuvenated me for the rest of the day.
But things can go sideways in a hurry if you nap at work…and you don’t wake up.
That’s what happened to a Walmart employee named Brooke who took to TikTok to talk to viewers about what happened.
Brooke said she likes to nap in her car during breaks and said, “Today, I set an alarm; I guess I turned it off.”
She said she ended up sleeping for two hours and missed the second part of her shift.
Uh oh!
Brooke continued, “It was a good nap, though. I’m going back home to finish that nap.”
Ain’t no shame in her game!
Here’s what she had to say.
@bigbicepbrooke
real
And this is what TikTokkers had to say.
This viewer nailed it.
Another person heard about the story on the radio.
And this TikTokker shared their advice.
Do you ever nap at work?
Be honest!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!