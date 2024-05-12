She Had A Falling Out With Her Neighbor, So She Started Messing With The WiFi They Shared
by Ashley Ashbee
Friends come and go in life. It’s perfectly natural.
But what happens if someone takes the end of the friendship badly?
Check out how this person used their WIFI to get back at their neighbor after she stopped participating in the friendship.
The neighbour and WiFi
So about 10 or so years ago we were living in a duplex when a woman and her teenage son moved in next door.
The woman had just left her marriage and was seemingly unhappy about it. W
e got along, felt sorry for her situation, she needed internet so we let her use our wifi.
Sounds like a lovely arrangement.
We got along well, I’d have coffee at her place after work most days and a lot of the neighbourhood kids including mine would hang out at her place.
Usually this kind of thing isn’t personal. People get busy.
Then things changed, for one reason or another she decided that she didn’t want to be friends with me but still wanted the free internet and for my child to hang out at hers.
What does your kid have to say about this?
As soon as this started I stopped allowing my child to hang out at her place.
Why not use this energy toward something good?
Magically, her internet became patchy, she’d knock on our door asking about it, my husband said he’d get around to it.
He would eventually, then her internet would stop when her treatment of me worsened which happened to be the times when my husband was away.
This is so childish.
The better or worse her behaviour towards me dictated the quality of internet she would get, sometimes hers would be stopped altogether for a day or two.
The pattern continued, she’d get nasty, her free internet would stop, she’d knock on the door asking for my husband to fix it, he’d either be away or just didn’t want to.
What she didn’t know, was that I also had the ability to choose the speed of her internet and if she would get any.
Maybe she did and decided to be an adult about it?
She never picked up on the pattern. Eventually her internet was completely stopped.
Get a hobby. And maybe some therapy.
I also had a fake phone call where I knew she could hear me pretending to tell a friend how happy I was that we’d bought the two units, so she thought we were her new landlords.
We rented through a real estate.
Something tells me you’re not the best person to hang out with.
Don’t p*** off the people who give you free internet.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
That’s what a non-manipulative grown up would do.
But how can you have fun if you lose your ability to trick and deceive people?
Great question.
This can easily happen, actually. There are many variables to WIFI working/not working.
Her anger at losing the friendship suggest that she regularly loses them and I think we know why.
Careful who you’re friends with and what you take from them.
It could be a tool to manipulate you and make your life uncomfortable.
