Why Did This Golden Retriever Mom Give Birth To One Pale Green Puppy?
by Trisha Leigh
This isn’t the first time a litter of puppies has included a pale green member, but every time it happens, it is a bit of a shock.
After all, dogs aren’t supposed to be green…right?
This one arrived with a litter of golden retriever puppies at the Golden Treasures Kennel. Carole DeBruler, the breeder there, shared a picture on social media, and people were quick to notice the pup that was sure to be the envy of all the others.
Or maybe it’s envious.
1 Day – 8 Weeks….what a beautiful firl. The green slowly faded, but her sweet personalitybgot brighter!!
Aptly named Shamrock, the Florida pooch was born green on March 3.
The green pigment comes from the bile pigment biliverdin, which very rarely stains puppies green while still in utero.
“Even though she looks different, she is healthy, she’s happy.”
She will also outgrow her color and end up the same pretty cream as everyone else.
Shamrock is doing great! Thanks for all the good vibes and well wishes!
It’s kind of sad, really.
It would be cool to have a green dog.
