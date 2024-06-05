A Bookshelf Almost Fell On Her Child And Her Sister Told Her To Stop Crying. Now She Thinks She Ruined Her Husband’s Birthday.
When emotions are high, anything can happen.
For this mom, she had an almost-accident with her 4 year old, but her sister thinks she’s overly dramatic.
Let’s see for ourselves…
AITA for screaming and crying at my son’s accident?
I (26f) have a 4 year old son. We were celebrating my husband’s birthday, so a good few people were at our house.
We have a shaky old book shelf that we use for old VHS movies that has fallen down twice now, we’ve been meaning to get rid of it, but we’ve decided to focus on our living situations first.
My son was laying down on his back with his feet to the bottom of the shelf out of boredom while I was deciding on a position for the couch.
Something unexpected happened…
A small earthquake happened, and it began to fall towards him. I screamed (admittedly loud) threw myself over the couch and pulled him out of the way by his arm.
He just laughed and called me “girl-flash” because I was fast, and I just held onto him and began to cry. People who had heard my scream were in the room now, and he explained what happened.
My sister reassured me and said to stop crying, but I couldn’t, she got annoyed after a bit and said I was being dramatic and he was fine.
Things got heated…
I said rather harshly “you watch that shelf almost fall on your daughter and just go back to normal.” She said “Just as ‘you’ as ever.” and left me alone.
When my husband came back from his dad taking him for his birthday gift (he was console shopping during the incident) my sister said “Sorry about her, you’re in for a helluva marriage.”
He asked what she was talking about, noticing I was still misty eyed, I explained, and he just said nothing, put the VHS tapes in a box, and dragged the shelf to the garage and locked it.
He asked to not invite her places again. I feel like I ended his birthday on a sour note, AITA?
Let’s see what the comments thought…
This commenter blames the sister.
Another user points out the danger of the shelf.
Some people agreed that crying was okay.
But others think the dramatics might be the problem.
In my opinion, this was blown way out of proportion!
