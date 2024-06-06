A Costco Shopper Claims People Will Soon Need Memberships To Grab Pizza Or A Hot Dog In The Food Court
by Matthew Gilligan
A man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they soon might need to have a membership to Costco in order to eat in the chain store’s popular food courts.
That’s actually been a rule since 2020, but employees have been inconsistent about enforcing it in the past.
But that might be about to change.
And that’s not all…the man also said that Costco has been quietly raising its prices, too.
He said, “If you’re a Costco shopper, you need to see this. Costco’s across the nation have been putting up this sign in the food court saying effective April 8th, you will now need a Costco membership in order to buy food at the food court.”
The man also told viewers that Costco has been slowly raising prices on some items.
He said, “For example, they introduced the new cookie, which is $2.49, which honestly, not a bad deal. But when you consider that they had to remove the $1.49 churro to make space for the cookie, it sounds like they replaced it to make more money.”
He then added, “Similarly, they used to have a turkey sandwich for $3.99, which they eventually replaced with a $9.99 roast beef sandwich, which honestly didn’t sell well. So they replaced it with a $6.99 turkey sandwich.”
The man explained more in an email to The Daily Dot and wrote, “Overall while this can be upsetting news for those who frequent the food court without a membership, Costco has always asked you to have a membership just never enforced it.”
He added, “So this change is less about a new rule and more about beginning to enforce a rule they used to let slide in the past. If Costco is able to make the food court experience better for its current members however as a result of this change then I think it could be a good change for the average member.”
