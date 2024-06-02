Family Member Kept Stealing Their Gas, So They Filled The Cans With Water And Waited For Some Sweet Revenge
by Abby Jamison
Family drama can be draining, so why not find a way to make it a little fun?
When this person’s father-in-law noticed a family member was stealing their gas cans, he came up with the perfect way to get revenge on whoever messed with them.
And Now We Wait.
More petty antics from my dear husband.
My family and in-lawss all live in a hurricane prone area, so everyone has gas cans.
My FIL also works on small engines, so he has a lot of gas cans.
FIL’s sibling is a leech. No other way of putting it.
They’re the human version of a lamprey with a mouthful of teeth and when they get ahold of you, they feasts on your blood until you have nothing left.
This relative is also currently at the center of a family dispute, so not exactly on FIL’s good side.
They know FIL has all these gas cans.
Now, someone—take a wild guess who—has been taking, draining, and returning these gas cans.
My dear husband said, “Mark these gas cans so we know which is which, add water.”
Now we wait.
Don’t mess with this family!
They’re not interested in playing nice.
