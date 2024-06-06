June 6, 2024 at 10:43 am

A Mechanic Talked About The Best Used Cars To Buy For Under $10,000

Perk up your ears, potential car buyers…

Because we have some information you’re going to want to pay attention to!

A mechanic named Sherwood posted a video on TikTok and got real about the best used cars people can buy for under $10,000.

Sherwood works at an auto service company in Georgia and right off the bat he told viewers that he suggests buying a used car in the south or in California so they don’t rust.

Then Sherwood told viewers about the four car models that he suggests folks consider if they’re in the market for a used car.

First up were Honda Civics from 2005-2009, which he said people can usually buy from $5,000 to $9,000.

Next, he suggested Toyota Corollas form 2005-2010. He said that Corollas are good cars and that they last a long time.

Coming in at Number Two on Sherwood’s list were Honda Accords from 2005-2010. He told viewers, “Do not buy the 3.5 liter V6. It had issues” and he said these used models usually range from $6,500 to $10,000.

Finally, Sherwood said that Toyota Camrys and Avalons dating back to 2004 are a great option.

He said, “Those are probably gonna be a little higher mileage, but great cars.”

He concluded his video by saying, “Those are good budget cars under $10k. You’re not gonna have problems with [them], as long as you have it looked over beforehand.”

Check out what he had to say.

This is how TikTokkers responded.

This person was glad to hear this.

Another TikTokker has different views about this…

And one individual thinks this is way too much money.

Good to know!

Thanks for the tips!

