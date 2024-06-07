After His Friend’s Game Account Was Hacked, He Got Satisfying Revenge And Drained The Thief’s Account
by Matthew Gilligan
Hackers…you better watch your backs…
Because if you mess around, you might end up getting the wits scared out of you like this kid did.
Take a look at what this person did when their friend got screwed over by a kid who got in over his head.
Young ‘hacker’ found his way into the wrong account and paid for it.
“This was back in 2002/2003-ish.
I was somewhat addicted to the MMORPG Runescape.
I had a lot of friends but there was one friend in particular that I played with a lot.
We were both fairly invested in the game and were in the top 2,000 on the leaderboards at the time.
There was money involved…
We both had well developed accounts worth enough that I was offered $5k for my account once.
I suspect it was a scam attempt but it gives a vague idea of what our efforts might have been worth if we’d decided to sell our accounts.
One morning I log into MSN Messenger that we talked on most of the time, and my friend is very upset as his main account was hacked into.
Weak password, keylogger, someone he trusted betrayed him: I don’t know.
However it happened he couldn’t get in.
Worse, the person who did it managed to get his contact information and was taunting him over chat, threatening him and trying to blackmail him.
They weren’t cool with this.
I was enraged and after about 2 hours of convincing he finally agreed to give me the contact info of this person so I could talk to them.
I’m no tech genius but I know a few tricks my friend didn’t and was too upset to learn at the time.
I don’t remember if it was from Runescape or MSN but I got the person’s IP address, and the whois tool to look up IP addresses was something I’d used a few times.
So while I start laying into this person I’m also looking them up. I know there’s only so much information I can get but it’s worth a try.
It’s very quickly clear I’m speaking to a kid. Maybe 10 at the very youngest, more likely 14-16 range.
And he’s so cocky it was unbelievable.
Just before he spits out his details he says his dad is a cop and he’s immune to anything.
But then they give me a Police Department in a town in California as the source of the address.
I’d never seen so specific information before but I wasn’t about to question it.
I’d expected to get the region and use that but now I had a golden ticket to victory.
Dumb move, kid!
It took all of 30 seconds before the kid was totally freaking out and begging me not to call his dad as I rattled out his hometown and where his dad worked.
I couldn’t just call his dad even knowing the police department location (no long distance on my phone at the time) but he didn’t know that.
An hour later my friend had his account back. With bonus gifts.
The kid was transfering items and gold around and all my friends’ gold was gone, but I guess my timing was awesome because there was 10x the value of the missing gold in items that he gained in exchange.
My friend and I played for another year or two before moving on.”
Check out what folks said on Reddit.
This reader spoke up.
Another individual was a fan of this story.
This Reddit user remembered the good days…
Another individual has been there before…
And this person said they’re not buying this story.
I think that kid learned his lesson!
This was a pretty satisfying one.
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · black text, computers, hackers, petty revenge, reddit, revenge, scams, technology, top
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.