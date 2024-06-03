Savvy Shopper Claims Car Dealerships Are Spying On Your Phone Calls When You’re Car Shopping. Here’s How To Take Advantage Of The Situation.
by Laura Lynott
Who knew but you might need to get your psychology straight when buying a car?
Car enthusiasts believe that when you’re on the hunt for a new vehicle, you need to be aware of the language car dealers are using.
If they appear desperate for you to come into the showroom, then you may need to watch out for that, so, you gotta keep your eyes and ears open when shopping around for your next car.
And TikToker @lyndan99 believes there could also be some spying at work too.
He previously went viral after claiming he spotted a dealership increasing interest rates on vehicles! Ouch.
And now he’s getting attention for claiming that private conversations aren’t actually private when you’re in a dealership! What?!
He said: “With some dealerships, when you’re in the office and there’s a phone there, whenever they excuse themselves to go get numbers or to take a phone call, a lot of times they are listening to your conversation.”
He continued: “The phone in that office is a microphone, and they’re learning all about you and what your expectations are.”
He explained that because of this ‘spying’ there’s a way to get better deals – by stating how much you want off privately, so they hear it!
Now, I have no idea if this is true, as it sounds a little wild, but it’s worth a try next time you’re in a dealership looking for money off.
He also suggests walking away but to a distance the staff can hear you, to have your ‘private’ conversation about what you want to happen.
Car dealers spying covertly on your conversation, isn’t this kinda wild?
Watch the full clip here:
@lyndan99
Dealerships have many tactics to steer you in the direction they want you to go. The more knowledgeable you are the better. Do your research and use these tips or tips you’ve heard to get the best deal! Please Like and follow for more tips! #fyp #tiktokcars #carsoftiktok #carbiz #buyinacar #cartok #carcommunity #Dealership #cartiktok #carsalesman #foryou #foryoupage #foryoupage❤️❤️ #carbuying
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Some folks finding it hard to believe…
Some are very skeptical!
It’s hard for a lot of people to believe.
I don’t know if I’m buying it.
That said, nothing would surprise me these days.
