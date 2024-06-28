Brother And His Pregnant Girlfriend Overstay Their Welcome When She Throws A Fit About Not Being Invited To A Family Member’s Funeral

As an in-law, sometimes its hard to know where you stand in your partner’s family dynamic. So I always thinks its better to err on the side of caution.

You don’t want to be the person intruding on special family moments, or demanding to be included in traditions that don’t involve you. It’s just not a good look.

So when this user let her brother and his pregnant girlfriend stay at her house, she was shocked when his girlfriend threw a tantrum about not being invited to a relative’s funeral.

Was she wrong to tell her outright that she wasn’t family? Decide for yourself!

AITA for telling my brother’s girlfriend she isn’t family? I (37 F) have two children that live in my house with me, I am a single mother and I am juggling a job at the same time. My children are 13 and 10, both girls. My brother (33) has told me that he’s had trouble finding a house and getting money. He recently got a small job but it doesn’t pay much, and asked if he could stay in my house for the time being, and I agreed.

But when OP’s brother moved in, he brought an unexpected guest with him!

I let my brother settle into one of our rooms we don’t use and along with him I see his pregnant girlfriend walking into my house as well. I am stunned since my brother hadn’t told me he had a girlfriend at all, let alone tell me she was pregnant. Even though it was strange to me I allowed them to stay in my house. A few weeks pass by and his girlfriend starts to get rude towards me and even my children tell me they don’t enjoy having her in the house. I had a talk with my brother when his girlfriend wasn’t present, and he told me she was probably having mood swings and said to ‘give her a break.’ So for some time I did.

But the final straw with his girlfriend came when the family was already going through something tragic: the death of a relative.

Me and my children were getting prepared to go to my cousin’s funeral, which my brother was not attending because he had work that day and couldn’t get a day off. He said he would still send flowers to pay his respects. I was fine with the idea, my kids were in the car and I went back inside to get my keys since I had left them on the counter. My brother’s girlfriend stopped me and asked where I was going, I said to my cousin’s funeral. She got upset and told me she should’ve been invited to which completely threw me off.

And thrown by her complete lack of awareness, OP didn’t hold back one bit!

I told her she ‘wasn’t family’ so there was no reason she should’ve been ‘invited’, since she didn’t even know my cousin personally. She broke down in tears and I had absolutely no time for her so I got my keys and attended the funeral with my children. Once we got back it was late so I had my kids bathe and go to sleep, once I was heading to my room my brother stopped me. He tried to get me to admit I was being rude to his girlfriend and I immediately shut him down. I told him that if his girlfriend was going to continue to act like she owns my house she wasn’t going to live here anymore. AITA?

The nerve of some people! I know pregnancy really screws with your emotions, but you’d think being an uninvited guest of OP’s house, she would have at least a little grace and manners!

Reddit backed OP up completely, saying pregnancy isn’t an excuse to mistreat the people who are helping you out!

And this user thought OP needed to get them out of her house sooner rather than later…

Many people thought that OP’s brother and his girlfriend were blatantly taking advantage of her generosity.

And finally, this person thought that if OP’s brother wanted her there, than he would’ve arranged for her to be there.

Give your brother and his pregnant girlfriend an inch, apparently they’ll take a mile!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.