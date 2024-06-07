June 6, 2024 at 10:33 pm

Former Cheddar’s Employee Supports This Woman’s Intuition, Confirming You Shouldn’t Trust Their Side Salad

by Chris Allen

That first image says it all.

You can sometimes judge a book about salad by its cover.

But what if you had confirmation that your initial ‘stank face’ was actually…spot on?

Well one TikTok user by the name of Thomas, who used to work at this restaurant, had a little something to say.

The stitched video starts with the woman saying,

“if you know you know from the last video we always have to try the side caesar.”

Cut to the main character of the story.

About to drop some knowledge on our heads.

He spots out exactly where they are, saying

“Those people are eating at Cheddar’s. I was a server there.”

And?

“So the side salads are made by the servers, and the entire month that I was working there, I was the only server who used the tongs”

That means….

Check out his full video here.

@fearfulhomer

#stitch with @Stephanie Jakubek I will tell you what i know about Cheddars! #fyp #foryoupage #food #resturant #serverlife #cheddarsscratchkitchen

♬ Life Will Be – Cleo Sol

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this revelation.

Oh well ok, this person just came out and confirmed it straight away.

This person had a tongue-in-cheek one liner for the ages.

While one person had to pump the breaks, that not all of the locations are like that.

I’ll have whatever is not being prepared by gloveless-hands please?

Then again, there is probably worse stuff that goes on behind the scenes.

