“Good Samaritan” Outside A Home Depot Turns Into Hustler Demanding Payment
by Laura Lynott
If someone offers to be a good samaritan while you’re out at Home Depot, it looks like y’all are gonna have to be super careful about their intentions!
You kinda take it for granted if someone offer to help you that they’re doing it out of the goodness of their heart.
And that renews your faith in humanity a tiny bit!
But maybe it shouldn’t.
But this TikToker found out the hard way when it transpired that good samaritan was actually just all in it for themselves.
@huqase2262305 said he met this hustler, who was making out like they were being kind, when he was moving an item up a ramp onto a truck after a visit to Home Depot.
The TikToker wrote: “Watch me basically get robbed in the Home Depot parking lot.”
The clip shows the ‘good samaritan’ walking up and offering to help the TikToker push a cart up the ramp of the truck.
However, it soon becomes really clear this dude isn’t being kind, as he demands payment! Wow.
Faith in humanity quashed again, right?!
Watch the full clip here:
@huqase2262305
I got robbed in a home depot parking lot ☠️
Eeek. Folk saw this coming!
Lol.
Well, what was he meant to do!
Sometimes you have to live to fight another day.
Be careful out there, friends.
