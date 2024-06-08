He Gave His Wife’s Heirloom Jewelry Away Without Her Permission, So She Threatens To Stop Paying Bills If He Doesn’t Get It Back
by Ashley Ashbee
Some things change when a couple is having financial issues, but communication and consent remain essential to the marriage.
The husband in this story denied his wife both communication and consent when he gave away an heirloom that belonged to her without her permission.
Read the story to see the ultimatum she gave him for dealing with this situation.
AITA – For giving my husband only 3 days to return my jewelry set that he gave his brother’s wife as a wedding gift?
I used to own of variety of jewelry sets but most of them had to go so I could afford rent after I lost my job.
My husband hasn’t had a job since he lost his in 2013. Now I have a stable job that gets us by from month to month.
I kept one set of jewelry which is the most valuable since it’s part of a family heirloom.
OP was shocked about what her husband did next.
I discovered that my jewelry set was gone. My husband nonchalantly said he gifted it to his brother’s wife as a wedding gift.
Fuming, I him asked how could he do this to me.
He replied that he had no money and nothing of value to give the newlyweds. Besides, that set has been sitting in the closet since July, 2019 and I never wore any piece of it so he figured I’d forgotten about it.
She started playing hardball after that.
He said he’ll figure a way to pay me or get me a similar one once he starts working.
I very loudly told him absolutely not and gave him 3 days, just 3 days to return the set or I’ll stop paying for everything in the apartment.
AITA for this? He said I was financially abusing him by threatening to stop paying for anything knowing I’m the breadwinner.
Also he refused to give me their new contact info to retrieve the set myself.
Here’s what folks are saying.
I’m with this person. There are red flags all over the place. This isn’t a good marriage.
Exactly. He sounds super manipulative!
Yes! Make sure you have a way out. I’m not sure it’s wise to anger him, though.
It’s theft pure and simple. I hope she sees that, as most in the comments did.
Yes, yes and yes! That’s a great point. It’s like he’s trying to keep her from other people. Scary.
The red flags are waving violently.
