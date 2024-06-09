Her Dad Kept Questioning Her Knowledge About Everything, So She Told Him She Had Two Degrees To Shut Him Up
by Abby Jamison
There’s nothing worse than having to prove that you know what you’re talking about.
For this person, it’s her own dad who’s questioning her knowledge on something she has two degrees in!
Let’s see how it went down…
AITA for telling my father “I do know about that”?
I (F28) am a wildlife biologist. I have a master’s degree in Wildlife Conservation and am hoping to go for my doctorate soon.
I have worked in this field since I was 16, and am very passionate about it.
When visiting my family recently for Easter, my mom asked me to tell the family a little bit about work.
She was excited to share…
I was very excited to talk about my current research!
Here’s where the issue comes in, though.
My father (M60) would respond to almost everything I said with “hmm, I don’t know about that…”
At first, I tried to ignore it, but it just. Didn’t. Stop.
Eventually, I responded “Well, I do, given the two degrees and all!”
I responded in a light, playful tone, but he did not take it well at all. He immediately accused me of being disrespectful.
This didn’t go over well…
I responded “I’m sorry, but it’s disrespectful of you to insinuate that you know more than I do about my field.”
Dinner got pretty quiet after that.
I finished the meal, helped with the dishes, and said goodbye before leaving, but on the ride home I got a phone call from my mother asking me why I felt the need to aggravate my father and why I had to “talk back.”
I am a 28 year old professional, this feels insane to me.
AITA?
