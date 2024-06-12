Her Micromanager Boss Insists On Sending Multiple Email Campaigns Per Week, So She Does What She Asks And They Lose Customers Immediately
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s really difficult to be micromanaged by someone who doesn’t know understand what they’re managing and won’t listen to expert opinions from staff, like this social media manager.
Sometimes you need to give in to give in to save your sanity and move on.
Keep reading to see some perks of picking your battles.
Boss micromanages even though she doesn’t know my field, I finally stop arguing and do it her way, and it doesn’t end well
I am the sole communications/social media person for a small company.
I went to school in this field and have done it professionally in a few different spheres.
My boss, on the other hand, doesn’t even know what a Facebook or Twitter page looks like or what any of the buttons do.
Yet she still micromanages me all day every day and I’m going CRAZY.
I always schedule our email campaigns spread out enough so that people aren’t getting bombarded (generally one per week at most).
This is one of the most basic rules of comms and should be common sense even if you don’t have a degree in this.
The boss starts digging her heels in big time.
Multiple times she has demanded that I post something immediately even though the next few slots are already filled with posts that are more time-sensitive.
She always tells me to just send both in the same day and I have explained to her numerous times that that’s a terrible idea (in nicer terms).
I gave my two weeks notice this past Monday, so I don’t care anymore about fighting for what’s best for the company.
This time, I said I was going to push back each of our scheduled posts by one slot so we can post the listing for my job vacancy immediately.
OP has nothing to lose and the proof is in the pudding.
For once the new post actually is more time-sensitive than the others.
Once again, she tells me to just post both the job listing and the one originally planned for that day.
Fine! I sent out both. It’s been three days and we’ve already lost 11% of our subscribers and nobody has yet applied for my job since that listing was buried.
I present stats on the success of our email campaigns, website, social media, etc. once per week to my boss’s boss. I look forward to explaining this drop to him in a few days.
Here’s what folks are saying.
I work in communications and people should imagine what they would do in response to your campaign.
I’m echoing this! It would make the lives of your communication staff much more successful. Recruiters, too.
I’ve been there, too. There’s only so much you can do and you don’t want to sacrifice your mental health.
Really good advice. I’ve done this, too. A lot of executives want the cold hard data in front of them. Speculation won’t win them over.
Oh dear that sounds awful.
Stay in your own lane, boss.
