Entitled Neighbor Expects Her To Bake Cookies For Her Kids Party For Free, But She Said No Way Because She’s Not A Catering Service
AITA for refusing to give my neighbor’s kids my homemade cookies?
“I need some advice, because now I feel like the neighborhood villain.
I love to bake. Cookies are my specialty, and between experimenting with new flavors and perfecting old recipes, it takes up a lot of my free time.
My friends and family rave about them, so I usually make big batches for holidays and stuff.
Sure, why not…?
My next-door neighbors have two kids, and I guess word of my cookies got back to them.
At first, it was cute. If I was outside and they saw me, they’d ask sweetly if I had any extras.
I didn’t mind giving them one or two, you know, neighborly friendliness.
This doesn’t sound good…
But lately, they’ve gotten bolder. They’re always hanging around, waiting to see if I bring out a plate.
Then the other day, the mom knocks on my door and asks if I’d make cookies for the kids’ birthday party!
She explained that they were on a budget, and how the kids just LOVE my baking…the whole guilt-tripping bit.
I don’t think so!
It caught me off guard. I mean, baking’s my hobby, not a catering service!
It takes time and ingredients I pay for.
So, I tried to politely say no, that I don’t really bake for events.
She did not take it well.
Got this disappointed look on her face, then started saying that the kids would be so sad, and I shouldn’t have even given them any cookies in the first place if I wasn’t willing to do more.
I stood my ground, but it got awkward.
Now the whole family’s giving me the stink eye whenever I’m outside.
Did I really handle this wrong?
I don’t want to be the mean cookie lady, but I also don’t have time to bake for the whole neighborhood.”
