Here’s Why (Some) Kids Eat Their Boogers
by Trisha Leigh
Sure, the kid eating their boogers at school tends to be the outcast, but according to surveys, they’re just the ones who got caught.
Because almost all kids do it, at least once in a while.
But why?
We all have mucous, of course. It’s there to catch dirt, debris, and microscopic pathogens before it can get into our lungs, stomachs, or the bloodstream.
Sometimes, though, can form bigger sticky chunks that start to dry out.
And those are what prove irresistible to just too many kids.
Booger-eating has an official term – mucophagy – and honestly, opinions on whether or not it’s bad for your health differ.
Scott Napper, an associate professor of biochemistry, suggested in 2013 that eating boogers might actually boost the immune system.
Other scientists have pointed out, though, that since the majority of our mucous gets swallowed anyway (directly from the nasal cavity), any additional health benefits are small to none at all.
Most believe kids eat their boogers for a simple reason – they like the way they taste.
And, you know. They’re a convenient little snack.
It seems like the majority of people in the know believe they do it because it’s there, and they’re too young to have been conditioned to feel ashamed of the behavior.
It’s as simple as that.
