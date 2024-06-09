His Grandparents Needed Help, So He Got Them A Handicapped Parking Pass. But His Terrible Neighbors Continued Parking There Illegally, So He Got Revenge.
by Sarrah Murtaza
Neighborhoods can be tricky business. It’s hard to sometimes schedule things according to your neighbors but that’s how communities work.
These neighbors however, didn’t care much about the people in the neighborhood especially the handicapped ones.
Let’s see how they got fined for it!
AITA for getting my neighbors towed.
I (M23) live in my grandparents garage. It has full electrical and plumbing. I even have fiber optic internet.
They had it converted, legally, to a suite when my oldest cousin went to university in their city. I’m the youngest cousin and until one of my older relatives kids are ready to go to university I have a cheap place to live.
The grandparents let him stay with them and he does them little favors in return which is sweet.
My grandparents no longer drive but I do. I don’t own a car I use a car share service.
The problem is that I always run my grandparents around.
I take them for appointments, and grocery shopping, and to family functions. I do not mind at all. I am saving so much by living with them I will be able to have a great down payment for a house when I move out.
But the neighborhood has no private street parking. It is an old neighborhood, built before every family had multiple cars.
This is where the trouble begins..
And you cannot double park.
You would definitely be a jerk for blocking traffic in one direction. So when we are going to need a car I always know in advance and arrange my schedule so I can pick one up. Then I park in front of the house so my grandparents can get in safely and off we go.
This guy doesn’t need the spot very often so others saw it as an opportunity.
But a few of the neighbors have started parking in front of the house since we do not.
This is not usually a problem because, as I stated, we do not own a car. But sometimes this means that I have to park a block away and then come get them.
But he figured a way around it and the neighbors were sweet enough to accommodate that.
Like I said we always schedule our trips. We go grocery shopping the same time every week. Their doctors appointments are scheduled weeks in advance. So we tell the neighbors and they make sure I can park in front of the house.
Uh oh.. always the new entries!
Until the new neighbors.
They have five cars. They park one In their garage and four on the street. Including two in front of my grandparent’s house. I have tried asking them to please be sure to leave a parking spot on the days I need it.
They were mean with their response.
They said that there is no private parking spots on the street. So they refused to leave a spot.
So I got a handicap parking pass from the city since I am the driver for my grandparents and I got the city to put a handicap parking spot in front of the house. Anyone with a handicap parking pass can park there. But no one else has one.
But the city still treats it like any other zone. And has been ticketing cars that park there.
The neighbors got their karma for not leaving space for handicapped people.
Now the neighbors are mad at me because they have been ticketed multiple times. And now they have been towed at least once.
Neither myself or my grandparents have ever reported them.
They are calling me an a*****e for taking up a spot that I don’t even need 99.9% of the time. I feel guilty but my grandfather said I did the right thing. My grandmother wants me to make nice.
He explained it sweetly. He got a handicap parking pass. He made sure the spot was left vacant when his grandparents needed it. But they refused to be mindful about it!
Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to it.
This person believes the neighbors are truly at fault.
This person praises the guy to cleverly get a parking spot reserved.
This person knows the man did all he could to keep the neighbors away.
This person believes that they will only keep getting ticketed if they still park there.
This person doesn’t understand why the neighbors have so many cars and they still chose to move to this neighborhood.
Some self centered people would never understand what it’s like to think of anything besides themselves and this story is a clear example of that.
But we hope they learned their lesson!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.