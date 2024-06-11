HOA President Campaigns To Ban A Neighbor’s Wallabies And Won’t Take No For An Answer, So Home Owner Threatens To Call The Cops If He Doesn’t Leave
Lots of other people canvas neighborhoods door-to-door for various reasons, including HOA representatives who want votes from residents for new proposed policies.
But the issue in this case is something I’m sure that nobody has ever gone door knocking for… and might never again..
AITA for supporting my neighbor and his fight against the HOA to keep his pet wallabies (mini kangaroos)?
My next door neighbor has 3 pet wallabies, which apparently is legal in South Carolina.
The HOA CCR mentions nothing about pet sizes, limits etc. but they’re ****** about the wallabies.
There really is no reason to, our backyards are like 140 x 100 feet, which is apparently more than the recommended bare minimum for keeping pet wallabies of 50 x 50 feet.
There are also 3 of them so they can socialize.
OP doesn’t see a legitimate reason for the proposed change.
The animals are clearly well cared for, not being abused and most importantly they are not a nuisance.
Our president is just a **** who wants to get rid of them.
Since the HOA CCR mentions nothing about them, he’s trying to amend it or get a vote to make them remove them or be fined.
Yet the president ramps up his campaign to the point that it borders on harassment.
Most of the neighborhood said no, because nobody else cares.
I don’t care either so when the HOA president knocked on my door asking me to take his side I said “I am not interested, please don’t bother me about this again.”
He kept trying to talk to me so I slammed the door.
Another HOA member came back a few days later and I said “I told you guys I’m not interested, so please stop” and I slammed the door.
He kept ringing my doorbell and wouldn’t take no for an answer, so I told him he had 10 seconds to leave before i called the police. He finally did.
Let’s see what the commenters are saying.
Most people were outraged that these roaming animals are kept as pets.
Some people noted that they need a lot more space.
It’s interesting to me that OP didn’t mention any of this or consider that maybe the president wants to fight against inhumane conditions for wild animals.
It does seem excessive even for an HOA. I bet the president is just passionate about animals.
Haha I can see why anyone reading through Reddit would think HOAs are a cult.
Wild animals aren’t pets. Get a dog or a cat.
