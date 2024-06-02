‘It’s not in his DNA.’ – Man Says He Lost Business Because Gen Z Doesn’t Understand How To Answer The Phone
by Ashley Ashbee
If you’re in your thirties or older, you have probably had to answer a landline phone and take messages for other people.
But for many people in their twenties, the landline phone is a foreign concept.
“Gen Z is the first generation who don’t know how to answer a telephone correctly in an office environment,” says TikToker @luke.is.alive_, whose name is Luke Colson.
In a video, Luke explains that Generation Z’s lack of knowledge and experience with a landline phone has affected business for the creative studio where he works.
The studio has a PA on staff Luke refers to as “Steve,” who is American, a graduate and about 21.
Luke says he is “Wonderful. We love him.”
But there is a problem. Luke is not acquainted with the landline phone.
“We’ve explained to him that if the phone starts ringing, that’s your job.”
It had seemed that no further instruction was needed, but the team learned the hard way that he did.
“He’s scared (of the phone),” Luke says, with a frustrated expression on his face.
“It takes him a while to notice the phone is ringing. We often shout ‘hotline’ just to remind him.”
In the incident Luke describes in the video, Steve didn’t get a name or phone number or transfer the caller to someone in the office.
“Was it a business inquiry?” Luke asked Steve.
“Yes, I suppose it was… I guess we need a name.”
“We do, Steve, for the lost business” Luke responds, exasperated.
Luke ends the video by saying that Luke needs training on the landline phone — all of Gen Z does.
Lesson learned.
Don’t assume people know things before giving them significant responsibilities.
