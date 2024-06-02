June 2, 2024 at 10:25 am

‘It’s not in his DNA.’ – Man Says He Lost Business Because Gen Z Doesn’t Understand How To Answer The Phone

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

If you’re in your thirties or older, you have probably had to answer a landline phone and take messages for other people.

But for many people in their twenties, the landline phone is a foreign concept.

“Gen Z is the first generation who don’t know how to answer a telephone correctly in an office environment,” says TikToker @luke.is.alive_, whose name is Luke Colson.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

In a video, Luke explains that Generation Z’s lack of knowledge and experience with a landline phone has affected business for the creative studio where he works.

The studio has a PA on staff Luke refers to as  “Steve,” who is American, a graduate and about 21.

Luke says he is “Wonderful. We love him.”

But there is a problem. Luke is not acquainted with the landline phone.

“We’ve explained to him that if the phone starts ringing, that’s your job.”

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

It had seemed that no further instruction was needed, but the team learned the hard way that he did.

“He’s scared (of the phone),” Luke says, with a frustrated expression on his face.

“It takes him a while to notice the phone is ringing. We often shout ‘hotline’ just to remind him.”

In the incident Luke describes in the video, Steve didn’t get a name or phone number or transfer the caller to someone in the office.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

“Was it a business inquiry?” Luke asked Steve.

“Yes, I suppose it was… I guess we need a name.”

“We do, Steve, for the lost business” Luke responds, exasperated.

Luke ends the video by saying that Luke needs training on the landline phone — all of Gen Z does.

Watch the full clip here.

@luke.is.alive_

#funniest #genz #office #ninetofive #working #telephone #humor #storytime #truestory #work #training #steve #englishman #english #america #usa #graduate #theoffice #silly #fypage #share #losangeles

♬ original sound – Luke Colson

Here’s what people had to say about the video.

A lot of people gave suggestions for training. is a great one.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

Many folks said they’re dealing with the same thing.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

Millennials have phone issues, too. I think it has to do with social media.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

And the problem isn’t just at work. This made me laugh.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

Interesting theory. I think gen z genuinely don’t understand because they lack experience.

Source: TikTok/@luke.is.alive_

Lesson learned.

Don’t assume people know things before giving them significant responsibilities.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter