People Online Are Having A Ball Watching This Alligator Lumber Over A Fence
by Trisha Leigh
Listen, alligators aren’t the prettiest, nicest, fluffiest, or friendliest creatures on the planet. That said, they’ve been around for millions of years, so they must be doing something right.
This one is delighting the internet with his clumsy efforts to scale a fence.
Because even if they’re pretty darn scary, it’s hard to be terrifying when you’re taking a snoot-plant into the ground.
The alligator’s hind legs are struggling as he tries to use them to help propel himself over the fence. Once it’s weight tips over the tip, it literally falls snoot-first into the ground.
“Imagine surviving millions of years to be thwarted by a metal fence,” one Redditor laughed.
How an alligator climbs a fence.
[📹 erinmorrigan]
[📍 South Carolina]pic.twitter.com/XbLHZ9UfdT
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 28, 2024
Another summed up the whole thing perfectly, saying “Windmill legs, face plant, and everything!”
The video itself is funny, but you should know that despite this one’s struggle, alligators are known to be good climbers. They can scale fences, trees, and the like to find places to rest and to hunt.
There’s even an article in Newsweek about a huge one that managed to scale a tall concrete wall.
“Alligators climb over vegetation in the wild to get to their destinations. Any time an alligator is seen trying to climb up or over a man-made structure, it’s attempting to navigate its surroundings.”
There are around 1.3 million alligators in Florida, and most of the state’s residents are used to seeing them on a darn-near daily basis. Attacks are rare, however, clocking in at an average of 8 unprovoked bites in the state per year.
They’ve survived this long, so it makes sense they aren’t going to let a few man-made structures get in their way.
Just wait until they learn how to open doors, velociraptor-style.
