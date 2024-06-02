She And Her Kids Had Business Class Seats, But When Her Sister Demanded One Of Them… Things Got Heated
by Matthew Gilligan
Sorry…but that ain’t happening!
Why are people so quick to assume that others are willing to give up sweet seats on flights?
No way!
And that brings us to today’s story…
Check out what this woman had to say and see if you think she did anything wrong.
Start now!
AITA For Refusing To Give up my kid’s business class seat to my sister?
“I (35f) have two children (6f and 5f).
This summer we’re taking a big(ger) family trip to LA because we’re taking my sister and her kid and her husband (technically husband is paying for himself so it doesn’t count).
The trip was all set.
Well, we booked ourselves in business and my sister and her kid in premium economy or economy (idk what comfort+ is considered as) and this was a couple months back.
A couple days ago though, my sister called, asking if she could possibly switch with one of my kids or my husband in business because she said comfort+ didn’t have enough room for her.
Really?
By the way, her husband is flying comfort+ as well.
I told her no because for one thing, I don’t wanna leave split one kid up with the other, and I feel uneasy when my kids aren’t in my sight.
That didn’t go well…
Even though it was over the phone, based on her tone alone, I could tell she was slightly annoyed by my answer. She hung up after without saying much.
Later, her husband texts me (or her using her husbands phone) and asks me again to reconsider.
My sister is 5’7 and 145 pounds, so I don’t understand the issue.
AITA for not considering it?”
To the back you go!
See you at our final destination!
