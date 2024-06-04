She Goes To The Gym At 5:30 AM, But Her Neighbors Are Mad Because It Makes Their Dogs Bark
by Ashley Ashbee
Dogs bark and it sucks.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re the bad guy for inadvertently setting them off.
This person is feeling badly for waking up her neighbors dogs, though, and wondering whether or not she should change her routine.
AITA for waking up neighbors every morning at 5:30?
I live in a small area and I walk to the gym ever 5:30am in the morning.
However, both of my neighbors have their dogs outside their houses (covered by fence).
Then the dogs bark loudly, but it’s sort of in their job description to react.
When I step outside my house, those dogs starts barking like crazy even though I never look at them directly.
I guess they might be guard dogs?
Recently, my neighbor with the dogs started complaining to me that I am disrupting their sleep and making their dogs aggressive every early morning.
She doesn’t know what she can do about it.
I told them I need to go the gym at that time and that it’s not my fault that the dogs are barking like crazy.
It’s not like I am walking over to those dogs; I just walk straight to the direction of the gym.
AITA?
Let’s do a fast sprint to the comments.
That would be the logical and moral solution. This isn’t hard.
Haha! Sure, try it.
No, she’s only allowed to leave when their dog isn’t there, I guess.
This is very trainable. But that’s too much effort for this kind of dog owner.
It’s so irresponsible. Poor dogs.
Everything is always someone else’s fault.
There’s a reason dogs need to be trained.
