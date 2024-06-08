She Took Care Of Her Grandfather When He Got Sick, So He Left Her His House Instead Of Giving It To Her Dad
by Matthew Gilligan
I think about 99% of people would do the same thing as this woman did…
And maybe you’re one of them!
But you won’t know until you read the story she wrote on Reddit.
Check it out and see what you think!
AITA for not giving up a house I inherited?
“I (f 29) was raised in a Christian household. With that came gender roles that were ingrained in me at a young age.
My granddad however didn’t like that my parents taught us this way and as I got older I did too. Because of this I became very close with my grandparents instead of my own parents.
I also have an older brother that my parents labeled “ the second king of the house”. For more info (important) my grandparents lived in a beautiful house that had no neighbors, many trees, and a garden.
They paidd off the house after years and was very special to them. My granddad also had bad problems with his back and a condition that would get worse until he couldn’t go on anymore. After my grandmother passed he got worse and ended up needing at home care.
He didn’t want a stranger in his home so that wasn’t an option ( I think it was due to my grandmother passing). My parents preached that it was punishment for all his sins so they wouldn’t take care of him and were planning on putting him in a home.
She decided to step up.
I decided to stay with him since it would just be easier, my job can be worked effectively at home and he’d get care from someone who isn’t a total stranger.
In the time I took care of him we filled the home with the love and laughter my grandmother brought to it. As my granddad got worse not a single call. Not from my mom, or dad, or my brother.
We were joking about it once and he said “ maybe I should just give you Missy ( the house’s name lol) instead of your dad, he’s just gonna give it to your brother anyway” he laughed after he said that so I assumed he was joking. Fast forward, the worst happened.
Tragedy struck.
I was the one who found him. Had to make the call. All of it. As much as I was pushed away from my parents I didn’t want them to find out the news from a random person.
The funeral was the first time I ever truly connected with my parents in years. We hugged and cried together and we were all vulnerable. But then it came time for the will.
She got some big news.
Now it wasn’t some telenovela with all the dramatics but it was intense. The house that was supposed to be my dad’s became mine as well as many other things that my dad planned on giving to my brother.
I was accused of manipulating my granddad into giving it to me and my brother was just yelling. A week after, my brother came to the house in tears.
She’s in a tough spot.
He was begging me to give him the house since his was too small for his wife and baby. He argued that because it’s just me and my husband and we don’t want kids I don’t need it. I told him to leave and felt horrible. I feel like an *******.
He’s right I don’t need the house, my job pays me good money and I could easily just live somewhere else. On the other hand though my granddad wouldn’t want him OR my dad to have it. I am at a loss here.
AITA?”
Now take a look at what Reddit users had to say.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another reader thinks she’s NTA.
This Reddit user spoke up.
Another person had a lot to say about this.
And this individual offered some advice.
Sounds to me like she deserves it!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, family, houses, housing, inheritance, reddit, top
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.