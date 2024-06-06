She Wanted To Grow Her Hair, But Her Boss Asked Her To Chop Her Hair. So She Got The Ugliest Haircut They’d Ever Seen In Protest.
by Sarrah Murtaza
We know people in the army need special haircuts and that makes sense but have you ever heard of an employee being asked to cut their hair because that’s apparently a requirement for the job?
Well yes that happens in the food industry but there are ways around it.
The woman in this story had a history and didn’t want to chop her hair.
But this woman did it anyway..
Let’s see what happened.
My Boss Told Me To Get A Haircut
I (18F) came into work about a week ago and my boss’s boss was there. I work in the food service industry.
My hair wasn’t very long at all, barely to my collar, and I couldn’t put it in a ponytail yet, but my boss’s boss informed me that because my hair reached the collar of my shirt I had to either cut it or put it up (which it wasn’t long enough to do, it also didn’t help that it was layered).
Well that sounds a little shady..
For the record, I’d been trying to grow out my hair since a severe head injury caused me to have to get a large portion of my head shaved in January 2019, so being told I had to cut it made me really upset.
Poor woman considered getting a haircut!
I made an appointment with my hairdresser, but rather than a warning, I received a write-up. Three and I’m fired.
I got a second today when he came back in and I hadn’t gotten a haircut yet because my hairdresser couldn’t get me in on short notice.
She must’ve felt pretty agitated at this point..
So, I got angry. I stewed about it all day and decided that the best route would to be to get a haircut after work.
And I did.
I got a mohullet.
What is a mohullet, you may ask? A hybrid between a mohawk and a mullet.
And that’s not all…
Pink and green Lord Farquad bangs, stiletto sideburns, shaved sides (naturally), and a spiky mohawk ending with a lovely little extended mullet on the bottom that I can tie into a Jedi braid if my boss’s boss really wants.
It meets dress code now, but it’s the ugliest goddamned haircut on the planet.
It must have been so sad for this girl to have to cut her hair for a boss after her injury!
She sounded upset about the ordeal! But let’s see what our Reddit community had to say.
This person wonders why a hairnet wouldn’t have worked?
This person thinks the hairstyle is cool!
This person has a crazy haircut story to tell!
This person isn’t really digging the haircut either.
This one wonders why hairpins never crossed her mind.
Well some jobs really are annoying and one might have to give up some personal choices. Though this one seems like there were easy solutions to the hair problem instead of the haircut.
