Target Customer Says In-Store Coupons Now Apply To Online Purchases, So Shop Away, Right From Your Couch!

by Ashley Ashbee
We all love getting a great discount, but all too often, the discount online is only valid for pickup or drive-up orders.
In a video that’s gone viral, TikToker @mamicouponz shared that she was now able to use in-store coupons for online orders at Target.
“Is Target making it easier for us to shop online?” @mamicouponz, real name Roxanna, asks, with a hopeful tone in her voice.
“Is this an error? I don’t know.”
“Normally you can only use these in-store,” she adds to explain why she’s cynical about it.
Then Roxanna shares screenshots of several small items that show as “In-store only,” yet are in her online cart.
Several of the offers are for $10 off with a $40 purchase.
“Put your coupons added to your cart and you’ll see all of these discounts apply.”
Roxanna didn’t disclose if she tried this with more expensive items. All of the items she shared are for small, household use purchases.
Here’s the full clip.
OKAYYYY target, is this permanent i have no idea. But digital coupons are applying for pickup and drive up orders, which NORMALLY we can only use these in store 🔥 go place your order #targetdeals #couponing #savingmoney
I’m glad bunch of people confirmed that it’s an official program, not a glitch. Yay!
I’m surprised this person seems to think Roxana’s examples should be applicable to everyone.
It was fun to see so many people excited about the money they saved.
A couple of Target employees are dreading how this will complicate their job.
Sounds like someone is jealous.
