The Shirk Report – Volume 794
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Unboxing vibes are so in right now
– Flying in a B-17 bomber
– The oldest French building has been standing since 1473
– Bus driver trainees get understanding of cyclist POV
– Some things never change
– Koala cuddles
– Very Dutch Aurora
– Cloud rainbow formation
– “Where is my extra sauce?”
– Summer set made from vintage McDonald’s bedsheets
– Testing the universe
– Like mother, like son
– The perfect jacket for introverts
– Quang Phu Cau in Vietnam
– Tunnel boring machine breaks through
– Meeting your doppelganger
– These flips are unreal
– The Empire State Building seen from New Jersey 1955
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Google Search Is Dead, And AI Is To Blame
– ADHD diagnoses are rising. 1 in 9 U.S. kids have gotten one, new study finds
– Should Restaurant Workers Have to Sing “Happy Birthday” to Customers?
– When Couples Therapy Becomes a Weapon
– How To Cook Hot Dogs: The Best And Worst Ways
– ‘This sounded a little fishy’: the dramatic rise and fall of MoviePass
– 14 People Share What They Think Is Normal at 3 A.M. But Terrifying at 3 P.M.
– Are Bored Apes still a thing in 2024?
– When the U.S. Tried to Win World War II with Radioactive Foxes
– Darius Rucker’s memoir may surprise you. But he wants to be honest.
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.