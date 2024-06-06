Their Boss Told Them To Dress Up For A Visit From Company Bigwigs, So This Group Of Workers Decided To Go All Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Dress up for a tour of our workspace? Okay, boss!
“I work in a data center and obviously every day presents itself with something new.
Sit at desk all day sometimes, yep.
Crawl across ladder racks running fiber next day, yep.
Therefore, you dress for comfort and any situation. Which is generally jeans, t-shirt, sneakers, and for me a fleece jacket because it’s cold.
Look nice, okay?
Many years back, our boss informs us that his boss and a few other VPs are coming in for a tour and we need to be dressed up.
His boss is new to him and he wants us to make a good impression, but when we ask for clarification, he didn’t have an answer, just look nice.
Cue malicious compliance.
There were only 5 of us working in this location and three of the four guys had tuxedos, the other one, a nice suit.
I had a great floor length formal gown.
So on the day in question, we arrived earlier than usual in our spiffiest duds.
Just following directions!
When our boss arrived, he straight panicked. He was convinced that this would not go over well.
We calmly explained that he’s the one that told us to dress up and we had. Plus, there was no time for us to change before the tour was going to arrive.
A few minutes later his boss rolls up and the 5 of us, plus our boss are in the front lobby to greet him. Our boss is terrified.
He came through the door, took one look and almost fell over.
I’ve never seen anyone laugh so hard in my life.
He insisted on taking pictures of and with us and said it was the best thing he’d seen in a long time.
Well, that worked out!
Our boss of course then switched gears and acted like he’d been in on it and thought we were hilarious too. Mmmkay.
Our photo made the 2nd levels wall and even went out during a team meeting a few weeks later.
It’s still one of my favorite work memories.
Our boss was much more succinct going forward when he wanted us to “dress up”.”
Trending on TwistedSifter
