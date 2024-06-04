Their Neighbors Are Making Life Miserable, So They Want To Post Videos Of Them Trespassing
by Ashley Ashbee
When you move into a neighborhood, you want your problems to be restricted to finding the right color for the kitchen, not finding out how to stop your neighbors from messing up your life.
Read the story below and you’ll see what I mean.
WIBTA for embarrassing the neighbors for trespassing in our backyard
Our adjacent neighbor has been a nightmare. They are a forty something couple who have a five year old son.
We wanted a privacy fence for our dogs. Our realtor, our sellers realtor, and our seller said it wouldn’t be an issue.
The neighbor fought the HOA about it for three months, and due to the situation and needing a fence we made huge concessions (and installed 4ft fence).
The drama starts with the neighbor playing tattle tale to try to get them in trouble.
It started with them calling the cops when my husband drank a beer and hung out with our daughter. They said he was endangering our daughter.
We had a little Fisher Price playhouse last summer for her to play in and they reported it to the HOA. we hung a baby swing off a tree branch, same thing.
The mom parks her minivan in front of our driveway so her husband can’t pull in or out of the garage. She wigs out when my husband comes and knocks on her door at 5:30 am to move it.
Then they make themselves at home on a regular basis.
We both work essential jobs and no one is home during the day.
She or her husband have been letting themselves into our backyard to let their son play on our new playset for an hour or two, twice a day. First through the gate, which we then locked.
Now they jump the fence and bring a step ladder to get back over.
They always wait for me to leave for work, I’m not sure they see my husband pull in at 6ish am.
Maybe public shaming will help?
We bought a security camera that records. Am I the ******* if my plan is to record them playing in my backyard and putting it on the neighborhood Nextdoor and Facebook page?
(She’s active in both and complains about us, including a post about our playground landscaping being insensitive)
My other option is to call the cops but I don’t want to frighten their son.
Here’s what people had to say about this.
I thought of this, too. Doing nothing will be expensive no matter what.
Haha I think Reddit is probably 60% HOA complaints.
Thing is, then they’d try to sue you for their injuries.
Brilliant. Then neighbors will know something’s up when they’re all soaked.
Hmm. They’d probably send a dry cleaning bill.
Neighbor from hell, meet my sprinklers.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad neighbor, kids, picture, playset, reddit, top, trespassing