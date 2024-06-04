Their Neighbors Threw A Four Day Rager, So They Found A Satisfying Way To Shut The Party Down
by Abby Jamison
Nothing’s worse than wanting some peace and quiet, but your neighbors have something different in mind.
For this person, they found a way to get some joy out of cutting their noisy neighbor’s party off in a way that didn’t leave any of the blame on them.
Let’s get the full story…
Power cut – kind of…
Was at the beach with my family, the next door neighbors had rented their house over summer as they were away for Christmas (Southern hemisphere).
The renters next door had been partying for 4 days, drinking and doing drugs until 4:00 or 5:00 a.m.
Then they’d crash leaving the music on full volume until they regained consciousness then rinse and repeat.
They came up with a solution…
On the 4th night I climbed over the fence, opened the power box and shut off the main breaker. Bailed back over the fence to the sounds of confusion and annoyance.
One of them stumbled to the gate at the front and decided it was a power cut as there were no lights that he could see.
With him being baked out of his little mind he missed that all the street lights were still on but regardless they all crashed leaving peace and quiet.
Waited 3 hours and stepped over the fence again and turned the power back on at the box.
It gets better…
As hoped they had not turned anything off so every light in the house came on and all the music started at full blast and the DJ speakers went into overload making noises that I had no idea could be produced by electronics (sounded like a factory exploding).
Sadly this may have disturbed their rest as what can only be described as zombies arose from their catatonic state to try and work out how lights and switches worked.
Lots of crashing, banging people falling over ropes onto tents waking more zombies all trying in vain to get control. Eventually peace returned.
When they eventually surfaced later in the day they were all wrecked, the lack of sleep, drugs and booze meant that the party was over for the day and when they tried to kick if off the next day they ran out of steam and crashed by 9:30 p.m.
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…
This commenter loved this petty revenge.
Another user got a good laugh.
And this person had a similar story to share!
At the end of the day: be a good neighbor (or else!).
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.