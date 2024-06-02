Apple User Discovers iPhone 15’s Alarm Settings Are Literally Buried In iPhone Menus And Goes On An Epic Rant
by Chris Allen
Apple just constantly has to go and change settings that we get used to, don’t they?
Things no one asked for, that worked perfectly fine, they just get changed, settings get moved.
It’s beyond frustrating!
But Apple user Elizabeth had her meal ruined because of it, and her rant is utterly epic.
She kicks off her video saying,
“Thank you iPhone 15, I just discovered something I had been suspecting,”
She’s clearly upset.
“Why have I been sleeping through alarms since getting an iPhone 15?” she continues.
She then tells us a quick story of what exactly happened.
And it started with her needing to set a timer for her Crockpot meal she had slow-cookin’.
“I specifically turned up my ringer all the way, not on silent, like the phone was primed to have this sound go off.”
You gotta go check out her full story, it’s a doozy.
A whole ton of other folks were having this exact same issue!
Check out what they had to say about this annoyance.
This person was just like come ON now!
This person fell outta their chair on this line.
While this commenter said yeah what is the point here?…
Nice alarm there, Apple!
Like we didn’t have enough trouble getting out of bed for work the way it is.
