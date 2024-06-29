Homemade Pop-Tarts Could Give Kelloggs A Run For Their Money According To This Food Hack Master

Ever feel like recreating an old school dish?

Well, here it is viral homemade pop-tarts! Yeow.

TikTok star Jordan aka jordan_the_stallion8 has taken inspiration from @cookingforthekids with this pop tart recipe and it’s for sure a lot of families are gonna try this out!



He told his followers: “The minute I heard you can make homemade pop-tarts that apparently taste better than the store-bought ones, I left in a hurry… I said, ‘Destiny waits for no one.’”

This guy’s possibly the only person who can put drama into making pop-tarts, but hey, if it makes him viral, like more power to him, ha!



Jordan showed his followers how to get the perfect dish, with brown sugar, a tablespoon of flour, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.

And wow – we’ve all probably got these ingredients in the cupboard!

He also uses thawed flat pie crusts for cases to make a large pop-tart, poking holes in the crust and basting them with butter.

The icing is made with a cup of powdered sugar, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, vanilla extract, and two tablespoons of milk.



Voila! Homemade pop tarts!

He said: “They’re delicious. These taste so good. They taste better than the original.”

Are you gonna try some homemade pop-tarts or revert to the original Kelloggs ones?

