Homemade Pop-Tarts Could Give Kelloggs A Run For Their Money According To This Food Hack Master
by Laura Lynott
Ever feel like recreating an old school dish?
Well, here it is viral homemade pop-tarts! Yeow.
TikTok star Jordan aka jordan_the_stallion8 has taken inspiration from @cookingforthekids with this pop tart recipe and it’s for sure a lot of families are gonna try this out!
He told his followers: “The minute I heard you can make homemade pop-tarts that apparently taste better than the store-bought ones, I left in a hurry… I said, ‘Destiny waits for no one.’”
This guy’s possibly the only person who can put drama into making pop-tarts, but hey, if it makes him viral, like more power to him, ha!
Jordan showed his followers how to get the perfect dish, with brown sugar, a tablespoon of flour, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.
And wow – we’ve all probably got these ingredients in the cupboard!
He also uses thawed flat pie crusts for cases to make a large pop-tart, poking holes in the crust and basting them with butter.
The icing is made with a cup of powdered sugar, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, vanilla extract, and two tablespoons of milk.
Voila! Homemade pop tarts!
He said: “They’re delicious. These taste so good. They taste better than the original.”
Are you gonna try some homemade pop-tarts or revert to the original Kelloggs ones?
Watch the full clip here:
@jordan_the_stallion8
CREDIT TO : @cooking for the kids 😋 #fypシ
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Oooh, another flex!
Lol.
Some folks want total perfection! Ha.
I mean, it’s worth a try.
But I want to know who actually warms up their toaster pastries.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.