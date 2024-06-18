Husband Serves On The HOA Board And Gets A $400 Monthly Rebate, But He Doesn’t Want To Split It With His Wife Because She Doesn’t Put In The Work

In a married relationship, it is an unwritten rule that what the husband gets, the wife equally gets the same.

However, not all people agree with this.

Take, for example, this Reddit user who receives a couple of hundred bucks being a member of their HOA Board of Directors.

He wants to keep all of it, while his wife wants for them to equally share it.

Here is the full story.

AITA I don’t want to split the rebate I receive from being on the Board of Director’s of my HOA with my wife My wife and I own a home in an HOA. We split the mortgage and HOA fee 50/50.

OP applies for a position, and along with it comes some perks.

Recently a vacancy opened up on the Board of Directors, and I applied for it, and was chosen to serve. As compensation, the HOA fee ($400) is waived for our unit.

His wife wants a share of the rebate.

My wife wants to split this windfall 50/50. I feel since I’m on the Board and do all the work, the $400 should be all mine. She thinks if I keep the $400, it’s tantamount to her paying me $200 since our overall housing costs have dropped $400, but she doesn’t benefit financially.

Now, the couple is fighting over the money.

This has caused some of our worst fighting, and I am leaning towards just giving in and splitting the money even though I do all the work. Am I the a******?

Let’s find out what other users have to say about this.

This user is asking him if he really loves his wife.

Oh no! How will he get away with such posts?

Unless he wants his wife to bill him with daily needs, he shouldn’t ask her to pay the HOA fee either.

Spot on. Marriage is about partnership.

So, is he volunteering or doing a part-time job?

According to this user, more than the money, their marriage is the more important issue here.

If you really love and respect your wife, you shouldn’t even be asking this question, buddy!

I mean come on.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.