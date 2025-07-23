Aunt Believes In God, Not Therapy, But She’s Actually Quoting A Therapist Without Knowing It

Imagine listening to a relative go on and on about their religion, but when someone brings up therapy, they dismiss it as pointless and not helpful.

If you were going to therapy, would you be honest about his with your family member, or would you find a way to secretly share what you learned in therapy without letting them know you’re in therapy?

The person in this story chose the second option, and the results are pretty amusing!

Let’s read the whole story.

My Aunt said therapy is for the Faithless, So I let her quote my therapist My aunt’s the type to bring up prayer every time someone mentions therapy. She means well, but she once told my cousin that talking to a stranger about your problems instead of to God is a sign of spiritual weakness. I’ve been in therapy for a while now, quietly. It helps. But I never brought it up around her. She’s always quick to offer a Psalm when someone’s struggling, but never space.

Time to share some words of wisdom.

A few weeks ago, we were at a family lunch, she opened up. Said she felt spiritually dry and couldn’t explain it. So I shared something my therapist once told me “Sometimes we mistake emotional exhaustion for a spiritual crisis. They feel the same, but they need different care.” She blinked. Said it sounded like something from a devotional. Asked me to send her the quote. Now she’s been texting me weekly for ‘more little gems.’ Ooh I send them, let her run with it.

She has no idea where these “gems” are coming from.

She’s quoting my therapist every week, thinking it’s divine revelation. Still tells people she doesn’t believe in therapy. I just smile and say, “We all find wisdom where we need it.” Sometimes the best feeling is winning without the other person knowing they ever lost!

Religion and therapy can definitely coexist. This person was pretty creative to trick the aunt into listening to a therapist without even knowing it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a fake Bible quote that fits this story perfectly.

Is it a generational mindset?

This person would’ve played it differently.

Here’s how to take this revenge to the next level.

Going to therapy doesn’t mean you’re weak.

Don’t underestimate the power of therapy.

Even for the faithful.

