Career Coach Shares Why People Should Be Stacking Multiple Jobs While Working From Home
by Matthew Gilligan
A TikTokker talked to viewers about how she has lined up various side hustle jobs to generate a lot of income.
She calls the practice of working multiple jobs at once “stacking jobs” and she claims that if she can do it, you can too!
The woman listed a number of different companies in her video and said that all of them are hiring now for work-from-home jobs.
She said, “We don’t owe these companies any loyalty. I promise I’ll teach you it’s not that hard, y’all have multiple kids and y’all tend to all of them at the same time.”
She added, “I tell everybody, if you want to get on and get on fast, you have to start with a call center, they hire by the group, OK?”
The woman told viewers that they should look jobs into Williams Sonoma, Working Solutions, Broad Path, Condolent Trident Care, and Sutherland.
