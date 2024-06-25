Savvy Shopper Says Going To Family Dollar Saved Her A Ton of Money

Food prices seem to be slowly declining lately, but there’s no doubt that a lot of folks out there are still struggling to afford groceries.

But a TikTokker named Queen Tay thinks she’s found out how to buy food on the cheap.

She posted a video and talked to viewers about how she lowered her grocery bill by $200 by shopping at a Family Dollar store that was closing down and offering 50% off of all items.

FYI, not all Family Dollar stores are closing, so be sure to check before you rush out the door.

She said, “I just spent seven hours at a Family Dollar and you need to go do the same, look at what I just got. For context: the stores are closing.”

She added, “I got half off, the entire store is 50% off including all the groceries. Do you see all these groceries? This was originally $170, and I got it down to about $75 or $80 because you can stack it with coupons in the app.”

The woman continued, “It’s the most insane haul of my life. I got $200 off of my ticket. Off of my $300 ticket? With the half-off plus the stacked coupons. Y’all need to run, I’m so serious.”

Family Dollar is planning on closing 600 stores in 2024, so there’s a good chance there’s a location not too far from you that you should check out while deals last.

Check out her video.

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person has been there before…

Another viewer offered up a good idea.

And this TikTok user surprised some other viewers!

Time to load up at Family Dollar!

This is quite the deal.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.