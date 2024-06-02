Side Hustle Queen Gives Advice On How To ‘Stack Jobs’ And ‘Stack Money’ With This Work-From-Home Hack
by Laura Lynott
If you aren’t making enough from your day job, there’s no excuse for not taking matters into your own hands, according to this side hustle queen.
We all know what it’s like. You’re near payday and you’re already almost beyond your overdraft!
If that’s you and you’re literally going in the red every month, check out what side hustle queen, @no.otherr_ told her followers on TikTok.
She calls it “stacking jobs” and said workers owe companies no loyalty, so if they could take a bunch of work in one day, they should do it!
“Okay, it’s 2022,” she said. “We’re stacking jobs. Alright we’re stacking money.”
She let folks know the names of a bunch of companies hiring for remote workers, meaning others could stay at home too and maybe even stack those jobs!
The TikToker said one of the best ways to start the hustle, is to get a call centre job from home.
She said: “We don’t owe these companies any loyalty. I promise I’ll teach you it’s not that hard.”
She added: “Y’all have multiple kids and y’all tend to all of them at the same time. I tell everybody, if you want to get on and get on fast, you have to start with a call center, they hire by the group, OK?”.
The side hustle is becoming increasingly popular in America, due to inflation. According to a selfinc.com study, 45 percent of Americans work an additional job.
Do you work a side hustle and if so is it worth it or are you just exhausted?!
Watch the full clip here:
@no.otherr_
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
It’s hard getting enough income from a career these days!
Ouch.
Some folks want a plane ticket not an extra job!
Listen, it sounds like this is only good advice for some people.
Everyone else just wants out.
