Travelers Warns To Not Leave Toothbrushes Out When You Stay At Hotels. – ‘I can’t make this up. I’m at a loss for words.’
by Matthew Gilligan
This is nightmare fuel, folks…
We hear a lot of urban legends about hotel workers going through our things when we’re not in our rooms, but now it’s been confirmed!
A man named Lavell posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened during a recent stay at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.
Lavell told viewers, “So whatever you do, if you’re staying at Mandalay Bay, or from now on, any hotel, I will no longer be leaving my toothbrush out.”
He explained, “I didn’t think it was real, but evidently it is. I’m here for the ReMax R4 convention, and they used my toothbrush to clean. And they’re being nasty to me about it. And they want to offer me a $50 credit and a new toothbrush. I can’t make this up. I’m at a loss for words. Some companies just have to do better.”
Lavell’s caption reads, “Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. Housekeeping horror stories. Why would you Ean with someone’s toothbrush?!?”
That is disgusting!
Take a look at his video.
