June 9, 2024 at 10:44 pm

Travelers Warns To Not Leave Toothbrushes Out When You Stay At Hotels. – ‘I can’t make this up. I’m at a loss for words.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@buyandsellwithlavell

This is nightmare fuel, folks…

We hear a lot of urban legends about hotel workers going through our things when we’re not in our rooms, but now it’s been confirmed!

A man named Lavell posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened during a recent stay at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

Source: TikTok

Lavell told viewers, “So whatever you do, if you’re staying at Mandalay Bay, or from now on, any hotel, I will no longer be leaving my toothbrush out.”

He explained, “I didn’t think it was real, but evidently it is. I’m here for the ReMax R4 convention, and they used my toothbrush to clean. And they’re being nasty to me about it. And they want to offer me a $50 credit and a new toothbrush. I can’t make this up. I’m at a loss for words. Some companies just have to do better.”

Source: TikTok

Lavell’s caption reads, “Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. Housekeeping horror stories. Why would you Ean with someone’s toothbrush?!?”

That is disgusting!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@buyandsellwithlavell

Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. Housekeeping horror stories. Why would you Ean with someone’s toothbrush?!? #mandalaybaylasvegas #mgm #lasvegas

♬ original sound – Lavell Jackson

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.

This viewer shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And one person doesn’t play around when it comes to this.

Source: TikTok

Now I’m paranoid about this…

Ugh!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter