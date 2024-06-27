Woman in Her Fifties Talked About the Mean Women She Encountered While Playing Pickleball

As I get older, I’ve noticed this, too…

I’m talking about bullies never growing up!

Those folks are up to their shenanigans long after high school, and the story you’re about to hear proves it.

A 54-year-old woman named Jewels posted a TikTok video and talked about what happened when she went to play a game of pickleball.

Jewels explained, “I decided to play pickleball. I took lessons with an instructor. I’m still not very good but I didn’t have anybody to play with, so I went on Facebook in one of the pickleball groups. It’s a beginner group, and I found a girl saying that she was looking for someone to play with. And she had never played before.”

She continued, “So I was like, ‘Well, I’ll play with you and I’ll teach you what I know.’ So we got together to play. Well she did what I did and started a group and started adding people that were beginners to the group and she texts me and said ‘Hey let’s play pickleball Sunday morning.’ I said ‘OK, that sounds good.'”

Jewels continued her story and said, “Saturday night she texts me and she says, ‘You know, if we can’t find anybody else to play with, it’s just the two of us. It’ll be lame.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t mind,’ and she’s like, ‘Well, some other time.’ And I said ‘OK, that sounds good.'”

She went on, “So, Monday night comes, and in the pickleball group that she had just created, everybody started talking about playing on Monday evening. So I said, ‘We can use my courts,’ and everybody was in agreement with that. Then, she pipes in, ‘No, we’re gonna use my courts, you guys have to come to my courts.'”

Hmmm…

Jewels thought this was an odd request but decided to be a good sport. She went to the courts and the woman who set up the game canceled, so she was stuck there with two other women from the group the other player had set up.

Jewels said, “And one of the girls said to me, ‘Hey, it would’ve been cool if you had come Sunday morning. There was only three of us; we couldn’t play.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean? She like canceled and told me that you guys couldn’t come so she didn’t wanna play with just two of us.’ And they said, ‘No, we played, she told us that you canceled.'”

She was confused and said, “I was like, why would somebody do that, why? I can’t play pickleball with them? And for some reason, I guess this girl doesn’t like me and she started adding people to the group and removed me.”

Jewels ended her video by saying, “And I’m just like, what in the mean girl ****?”

Good question…

Take a look at her video.

I guess some people want to act like mean teens forever…

